Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.

Shares of ADV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 29,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.22.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.