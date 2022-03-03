Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.02.

Shares of ARE opened at C$15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$959.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.35.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

