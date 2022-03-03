AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.45 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 322,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,662. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,646.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AeroVironment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

