AES (NYSE:AES) Lowered to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

