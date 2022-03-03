Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $871.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $18.91.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

