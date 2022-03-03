Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.
In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
