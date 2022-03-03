Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agenus by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 805,169 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

