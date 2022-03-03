AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 60.7% in February

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.5 days.

AGLNF opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $8.03.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy (Get Rating)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.