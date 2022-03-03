AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Declares €0.05 Dividend

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AIBG opened at GBX 185.35 ($2.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.19. AIB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

