AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Declares €0.05 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AIBG opened at GBX 185.35 ($2.49) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.19. AIB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56.

AIB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.