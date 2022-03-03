AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Down 3.1%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 411,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 725,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

