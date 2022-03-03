AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Down 3.1%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 411,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 725,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
