Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRN shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

ALRN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

