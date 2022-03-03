Aion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.10 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and $14.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

