Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,374. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.44 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

