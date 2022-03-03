Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Airgain posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,892. Airgain has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

