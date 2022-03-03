Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.
NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $428.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
