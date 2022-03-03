Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $428.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

