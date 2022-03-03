Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 11,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.