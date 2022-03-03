Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ALHC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 837,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

