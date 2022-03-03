Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ALLK opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. William Blair cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.
About Allakos (Get Rating)
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
