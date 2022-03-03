Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after buying an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,279,000 after buying an additional 966,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,850,000 after buying an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,413,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,126. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. 57,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,266. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

