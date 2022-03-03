Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.24. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.22.
About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)
