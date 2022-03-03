Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amarin by 138.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

