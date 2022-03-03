Amarin’s (AMRN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

