Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Up 0.8%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 100,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 83,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -14.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambow Education by 179.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 202,586 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambow Education Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.