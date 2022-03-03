Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Up 0.8%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 100,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 83,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -14.08.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambow Education by 179.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 202,586 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.