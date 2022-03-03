AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.15) earnings per share.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $17.91. 459,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,529,004. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.