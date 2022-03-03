Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.57.

AEE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

