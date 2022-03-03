Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $91.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

