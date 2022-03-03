American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Cut by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $228,416.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.78. 54,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,541. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

