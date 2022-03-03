American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares $2.00 None Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $138.58 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $108.03 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.51.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,642,000 after buying an additional 111,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

