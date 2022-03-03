American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

