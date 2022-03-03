American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

