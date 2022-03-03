American International Group Inc. Sells 1,264 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,457,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

