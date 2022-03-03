American International Group Inc. Sells 7,155 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 175.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

