American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Down 98.7% in February

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APGI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. American Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

