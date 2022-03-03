American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Down 98.7% in February

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APGI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. American Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About American Power Group
