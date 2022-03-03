American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.170 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,919. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.
About American Public Education (Get Rating)
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
