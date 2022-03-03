American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,919. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Public Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.