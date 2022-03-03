American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

