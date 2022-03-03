American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Cut by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

