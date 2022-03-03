Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 465661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The firm has a market cap of C$310.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

In other news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$468,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,676,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,141,964. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,986.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

