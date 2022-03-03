AmonD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,865.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $6,865.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.06624628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.56 or 0.99938380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.