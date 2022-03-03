Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amyris in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Amyris has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

