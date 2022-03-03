Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 6.8% on Strong Earnings

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.87. 233,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,465,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

