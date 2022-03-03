Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Earnings Beat

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 233,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,465,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amyris by 2,531.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 1,924,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 1,842,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after buying an additional 1,583,392 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.