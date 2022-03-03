Analog Devices (ADI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) recently:

2/17/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $217.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $204.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $216.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,662,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.