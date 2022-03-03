Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.78. FB Financial posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. 80,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,112. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

