Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to post sales of $98.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.02 million and the lowest is $96.28 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $399.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $413.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $414.48 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $438.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after acquiring an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 45,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

