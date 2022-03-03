Analysts Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). ION Geophysical posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IO stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.20. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

