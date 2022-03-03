Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. American Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Software by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,482,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $720.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.75. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

