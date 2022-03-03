Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 326.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

