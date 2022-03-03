Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after buying an additional 557,591 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $26.25. 922,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,921. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

