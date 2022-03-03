Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Silgan reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

SLGN stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

