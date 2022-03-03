Analysts Offer Predictions for Gaia, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 187.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

