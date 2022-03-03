Analysts Offer Predictions for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for James River Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

James River Group stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.